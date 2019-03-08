Carver’s Jaykwon Walton to play in Big Baller Brand All-American Game

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Carver High School’s Jaykwon Walton wrapped up his senior season Saturday in the 6A state championship game, but the Wolverine now has an opportunity to shine on the national stage.
Walton has been selected as one of 22 high school seniors for the inaugural Big Baller Brand All-American Game to be played on March 31 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
“I’m very excited. I know some of the players on the roster. It’s just a great opportunity to go out to Vegas and play against some of the best players. I feel like going out here could give me more exposure. I know there’s going to be a lot of scouts and coaches. If I go out there and play well, maybe I can be on the draft boards,” said Walton.
Basketball fans might recognize Big Baller Brand. It is Lavar Ball’s company - the father of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.
Walton says he received the invitation to play in the game last week.
“I was like, ‘Okay, I have to prepare for this. It’s going to be a big game,’” Walton stated.
The BBB All-American Game website says the rosters feature student athletes from 12 different states and “was created to highlight the skill and athleticism of college basketball’s next generation of stars and is expected to be fast-paced, full of creativity and no shot clock will be required.”
Walton, a Georgia signee, is slated to be on the West Team.
“I love competing, especially against the best. It always brings the best out in me. So, just to go out here all the way from Montgomery, Alabama, it is big,” said Walton.
Walton helped lead the Carver Wolverines to the 2018 6A state championship. Carver finished as 6A runners-up this season.
Walton is listed as the No. 67 overall high school player by ESPN.
He has also been selected to play for team Alabama in the 29th annual Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game at ASU’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome on March 15.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.