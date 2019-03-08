DeMarcus Ware donates $10,000 for funeral costs of tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Lee County native, and nine-time NFL Pro Bowler, DeMarcus Ware has made a $10,000 donation toward the funeral costs of the 23 victims of the Lee County tornado.
Ware has committed the donation to be used for the costs of grave markers, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
“When I heard the news, I didn’t know where to start, I just knew I had to do something. We are coming up on ‘DeMarcus Ware Day’ (April 19th) in the state of Alabama and when that proclamation was declared three years ago, I made a vow to always do my part to protect ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’" the Super Bowl 50 Champion said. "All things considered, this donation is small in comparison to the devastating feeling of burying a loved one. I look forward to making an even bigger impact in the weeks to come as relief needs continue to be assessed.”
Harris said the money will be deposited with the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation and will be distributed to pay for the markers.
Ware’s donation comes a day after the Poarch Band of Creek Indians donated $184,000 to assist in the burial of the victims.
