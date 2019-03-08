Eufaula animal shelter in need of volunteers for tornado clean up

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - There is help needed in many communities impacted by Sunday’s tornado outbreak - including Southern Souls Animal League in Eufaula.
“When I found out the tornado was on the path to here - I heard the airport was destroyed,” said Laura Taylor, shelter volunteer. “I didn’t know what the shelter was going to be like.”
When Taylor arrived, she saw a mess.
“All the kennels were up against another. I tried to pull the first row out and realized, ‘I can’t do this,’” said Taylor.
Kennels in the outside barn were smashed against each other - terrified dogs trapped inside. Members of the National Guard next door were able to help them move the kennels and pry open the doors. Thankfully, none of the shelter dogs were injured, but Taylor says they were shaken by the experience.
“One of the dogs is scared of everyone, Hawk. As soon as we got his door open, he ran up to a complete stranger and wanted him to comfort him,” she said.
With the storm gone there’s lots to do.
“We need help with cleaning up. We really need help getting our fence repaired, because we can’t let them out and they’re not happy this way,” said Taylor.
In addition to fencing repairs, the shelter also needs volunteers to help clean the grounds and help repair and replace kennels.
If you are interested in helping, you can contact the shelter at (251)-235-1679 or contact them through their Facebook page here.
