FIRST ALERT: Watching the Weekend

All eyes on the weekend as a new storm system approaches. Models have trended northward with the greatest combination of shear and instability, and it appears the greatest risk for severe weather will favor west and north Alabama. With this in mind, we’ll continue to passively mention a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, but our severe weather risk appears to be becoming increasing limited. Sunday likely features the highest rain chance of the weekend, but shear has pulled away and will great suppress an continued threat for severe weather. We’ll be in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday.