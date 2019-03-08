Food for Thought 3/7

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WEEKLY SCORES
- India Palace (2801-E Vaughn Plaza): 78
- The Coffee Bean (5472 Atlanta Highway): 87
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant (#1221) (2700 Eastern Bypass): 89
- Entec 402 dba Hiren Ravi LLC (688 North Eastern Boulevard): 89
- Uh Woo Don (5824 Woodmere Blvd.): 89
- Subway #21932 (4456 Troy Highway): 90
- Variedad Hispana Meat Market (4028 Troy Highway): 90
- Wasabi Japanese Cuisine (117 Coosa Street): 90
- Road Runner (3401 Woodley Road): 90
- Baumhower’s Restaurant (2465 Eastern Boulevard): 91
- The Juicy Seafood (2690 Eastern Boulevard): 91
- Fastrack (6030 Atlanta Highway): 92
- Romna Food Mart dba BP #19 (7600 Mobile Highway): 92
- Bombay Club (2940 East South Boulevard): 92
- Full Moon Bar-B-Que (7660 Eastchase Parkway): 92
- Wendy’s (625 Madison Avenue): 93
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill (6601 Atlanta Highway): 93
- New Dimension (1319 Eastern Boulevard): 93
- Red Lobster Restaurant #387 (300 Eastdale Circle): 93
- Seoul Market Deli (1841 Eastern Boulevard): 94
- Southwest Chevron (1030 West South Boulevard): 94
- Panda Wok (3044 McGehee Road): 94
- Savanna Tropical Rotisserie Café LLC (175 Lee Street): 94
- Subway (9268 Boyd Cooper Parkway): 95
- 1048 Jazz and Blues (1104 East Fairview Avenue): 96
- Wendy’s (6930 Eastchase Loop): 96
- Variedad Hispana (4028 Troy Highway): 96
- Farmer’s Market Café (315 North McDonough Street): 96
- Chappy’s Deli (1611 Perry Hill Road): 97
- Winn Dixie #464 Deli (1740 Carter Hill Road): 97
- McDonald’s (Walmart ) (3801 East Boulevard): 97
- Health Wise Foods (5145 Atlanta Highway): 97
- Winn Dixie #464 Seafood (1740 Carter Hill Road): 97
- Colorado Market (4590 Troy Highway): 97
- Atlanta Highway Chevron (5440 Atlanta Highway): 97
- ASE Cakes & Catering LLC II (100 South Lawrence Street): 97
- Mama’s Sack Lunches to Go (21 South Perry Street): 97
- Sonic #5365 (7065 Easchase Parkway): 97
- Walmart #930 Store (3801 Eastern Boulevard): 98
- Tienda Guatematteco El Poisano (4431 Troy Highway): 98
- Taco Bell (8801 Eastchase Parkway): 98
- Quality Inn & Suites (4480 Northchase Boulevard): 98
- Walmart #930 Bakery (3801 Eastern Boulevard): 99
- Winn Dixie #464 Meat Market (1740 Carter Hill Road): 99
- Odessa’s Blessing (726 Forest Avenue): 99
- Winn Dixie #464 Produce (1740 Carter Hill Road): 99
- Family Dollar #6396 (4442 Troy Highway): 99
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (2560 Berryhill Road): 99
- Walmart Fuel Station #4691 (8035 Vaughn Road): 99
- Walmart Neighborhood Market #4691-Store (8035 Vaughn Road): 99
- Walmart Neighborhood Market #4691 Produce (8015 Vaughn Road): 99
- Player’s Sport Pub, Inc. (537 Northeastern Bypass): 100
- Chick-Fil-A (2682 Eastern Boulevard): 100
- Walmart Neighborhood Market 4691- Deli/Bakery (8035 Vaughn Road): 100
- Walmart #930 Produce (3801 Eastern Boulevard): 100
- Pizza Place of Montgomery LLC (3848 Harrison Road): 100
