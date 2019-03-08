Lee County Humane Society to house animals affected by tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Humane Society announced Friday on Facebook that they will be able to house more displaced strays affected by the tornado on Sunday.
The Humane Society of the United States plans to take 96 animals from the LCHS to create space for animals in need.
The LCHS will be closed Saturday and Sunday for adoptions, but will remain open for stray intake, owner surrenders, and claims. They encourage the community to visit the LCHS if you are missing or have found a pet.
The LCHS will be open Friday and all animals are still available for adoption until Saturday.
