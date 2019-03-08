Lee County tornado victim’s home left ‘virtually untouched’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Mark Mangiafico has lived in Lee County for 40 years, and has lived in his current house for 20.
Mangiafico’s house was in the direct path of Sunday’s tornado.
“I might have 20 trees left standing and I’ve got 20 acres of trees that were huge," Mangiafico said. "Every one of them is snapped off.”
Mangiafico’s house, however, was left virtually untouched.
“No wind damage on the house except for a couple pieces of plastic. It’s unbelievable,” Mangiafico said. “Everything was fine. The only thing that happened in the house was a little picture fell over on the mantel."
Mangiafico called it a ‘miracle.’
“We had a little dog that we had left out in the pin out in the back and I called my wife and I said ‘I don’t think the dog is going to make it,’" Mangiafico said. "I told her that every tree is down and I doubt the dog made it.”
Moments later, Mangiafico turned around to head back inside his home.
“About the time I turn around, here comes that little dog just as happy as he could be... wagging his tail you know,” Mangiafico said.
Mangiafico said the amount of support he has received since the tornado is “overwhelming.”
“I don’t know any of them, and they’re just coming here with their saws and their things and just started cleaning and cutting, and it’s been overwhelming," Mangiafico said. “I have no idea who they are, or where they’ve come from. There’s been hundreds, literally hundreds of people out here bringing us food, bringing us tarps, bringing us anything we want. I mean, you know, it’s just incredible.”
Many of those who have helped out Mangiafico and his family are volunteers with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
“They do it because they care about people and because of what Jesus has done for them. They’re going to be here long enough to get the work done," Mark Wakefield, with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, said. “Everything around his house, every tree around it, just about, is down, and the house is in tact, so we’re trying to give him a little more space.”
Mangiafico considers himself lucky and thankful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.
