Man wanted for questioning after Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department said one man is in stable condition after being found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound Friday. A man is wanted for questioning in relation to the incident.
Dothan PD responded to a firearm assault at the intersection of Chickasaw Street and Montana Street Friday where they found 24-year-old Lenorth Lecarl King. Police said King had been shot in the abdomen and was taken in for surgery at SouthEast Health.
King is recovering, police said. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Twenty-five-year-old Darius Donte Curry is wanted for questioning for his involvement in the shooting.
If you have information on Curry’s whereabouts call 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
