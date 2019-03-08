Montgomery churches helping with cleanup efforts in east Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hundreds have helped out the victims of Sunday’s tornado in Lee County by donating supplies and or money. Others have donated their time by volunteering.
That’s what a few local churches from Montgomery will be doing this weekend. Both Landmark Church of Christ and Saint James United Methodist Church will be deploying crews of approximately 25 volunteers each to the hardest hit areas in Lee County on Saturday.
“I understand they’re overwhelmed with supplies right now, so that’s probably not the biggest need,” said Buddy Bell, senior minister at Landmark Church of Christ. "This trip will be just about getting over there and starting to get this heavy work done that everybody probably can’t do.”
“We’ll be doing some debris removal. We’re taking a team with a tractor, chainsaws, those kinds of things to be able to cut up more trees and get them off of people’s property and houses to be able to get those back in working shape," said Jagger Eastman, associate pastor at Saint James United Methodist Church.
After reading on the Lee County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page that it doesn’t need any more donated items or household supplies, both Eastman and Bell decided that donating their time by volunteering would be the best thing for both of their congregations to do.
“Certainly, as Christians, we know what our calling is, and as I like to put it, it’s to bring heaven to earth," Bell said. "This is our opportunity to touch someone without words and with the love of Christ. We want them to know that they’re not alone. We can’t solve everything, but they’re not alone.”
“I feel that god has called each of us to walk alongside them in the best way that we know how, and right now that’s just helping clean up their property and give them a hot meal and a listening ear as they seek to deal with this themselves,” Eastman said.
This isn’t the first time both churches have volunteered after a natural disaster either.
“We’ve been pretty active throughout the years, you know with Panama City and hurricane Katrina. Lots of times, we send different crews and try to continue to send crews you know as time goes on," Bell said.
“When the hurricane hit the coast, we’ve been down there multiple times with the teams, whether that be truckloads of supplies for people, or taking teams to help clean up property. This is not the first time that we have been a part of helping serve those who are hurting," Eastman said.
Members of Landmark Church of Christ and Saint James United Methodist Church will be leaving Montgomery early Saturday morning and will be volunteering in Lee County all day.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.