Poarch Band of Creek Indians donates $184,000 for funerals of tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has donated $184,000 for the funeral costs of the 23 people killed in Sunday’s tornado in Beauregard.
Coroner Bill Harris said the Tribe asked how much it would take to cover the costs of the funerals and they “graciously made it happen.”
“The Tribe is making a $184,000 donation to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation to assist in the burial of the victims from last Sunday’s devastating tornado in Lee County, AL. It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected," said Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
The funds will be dispersed to the funeral homes to cover the costs of the funerals.
“I am so thankful for them to step up in this manner and help the families of this tragedy," Harris said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.