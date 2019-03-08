President, first lady to tour Lee County damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Lee County where they’ll get a look at some of the hardest hit areas from Sunday’s deadly storm.
WSFA 12 News will carry Trumps arrival as well as his visit on air, online and on our news app.
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
