Salvation Army serves thousands through mobile food units

Lee County, AL (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is providing meals, beverages and snacks to volunteers, and in many cases, to the people the volunteers are heading out to serve in Lee County.
“I spoke with one family who was in their trailer when the wind picked the entire trailer up and turned it upside down. They survived," said Lt. Bryan Farrington.
The Salvation Army set up two mobile feeding units in Lee County. One is located off of Lee Rd 721 and the other at the Lee County Emergency Management Agency’s Volunteer Reception Center that has been established at Smiths Station Baptist Church.
“So far we have served over 3,000 people between here and Smiths Station," said Farrington
Farrington says the refreshing stations have been up and running since Monday. The Salvation Army’s mission goes beyond providing free meals.
“It is physical refreshments and also spiritual refreshments. We are able to encourage them in the rebuilding of their lives," said Farrington. “It is priceless to be able to be the hands and feet of Jesus and put smiles on people’s faces.”
The refreshing stations will stay open through Friday, then Farrington says they will assess what that looks like going forward.
To donate to tornado relief efforts, go to helpsalvationarmy.org.
