1999 tornado inspires Kansas man to help in east Alabama

COLUMBUS, GA. (WSFA) - Troy Roberts’ home on Biggers Road in Columbus sustained minor damage, but the tornado created a mess in his front yard.
“But thank you, people," Roberts told a group of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers.
The volunteers spent much of the day clearing Roberts’ yard of fallen trees. The volunteers had initially planned to work properties in Lee County, Alabama, but President Donald Trump’s visit to Beauregard, Alabama, delayed or temporarily stopped any clean-ups due to security concerns.
That’s why volunteers, like Darren Cavanaugh, decided to lend a hand in Columbus. Cavanaugh traveled more than 900 miles from his home in Kansas. A tornado in 1999 deepened his empathy for people, a tornado that killed six people in Haysville, Kansas. Cavanuagh remembers.
“It breaks my heart. These are people. They’re people like you and me that were adversely affected," he said.
And so, volunteers like Cavanaugh gave up their personal time and lent a hand. The work wasn’t easy - a struggle at times - but fulfilling.
“Stay close to God," is what the Kansas native encouraged storm survivors to do as they rebuild.
Darren Cavanaugh and his team are still at it five days after Sunday’s tornado in Lee County, tackling something bigger than themselves on Biggers Road in Columbus.
That tornado in Haysville, Kansas, by the way, destroyed 150 homes and 27 businesses. Much like the tornado in Lee County on Sunday, that 1999 storm in Haysville, Kansas, was an EF-4 twister.
