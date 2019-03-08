Trojans top the NCAA in rebounding

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Averaging over 50 rebounds per game, the Troy Trojans women basketball team is tops in the country.
Through 27 games, the Trojans have only been out rebounded in five of those contests.
“We measure rebounds every single day at practice,” said head coach Chanda Rigby. “We set goals for rebounding every day. We get better and better at it.”
“We pride ourselves on going out and out rebounding the next team and the next team and that’s just what we do,” said junior Kate Rodgers.
A big reason the Trojans are number one in the nation in rebounding is how they track them at practice.
A few years ago, the team decided to bring out a white board to practice and keep track of every single rebound recorded at practice.
“It just holds us accountable and let us know if we’re rebounding or not,” said guard Janiah Sandifer.
Not only does the board hold them accountable, but it helps determine rewards at the end of practice.
“The highest guard and the highest post player at the end of practice with the highest rebounds gets like a Powerade,” said Sandifer. “It just really encourages us.”
“Sometimes we offer extra motivation like the highest rebounder gets to leave practice early or gets out of a drill,” said Rigby. “It’s always in front of them. Keep it in front of them, measuring it, and setting goals.”
After a loss to Texas Arlington last week, the Trojans will look to rebound when they close out the regular season this week against App State and Coastal Carolina.
