Watching the Weekend

A much warmer morning is underway as isolated light showers drift eastward. Winds will veer more southerly through the day, allowing warm and moist air to overspread the area. Rain coverage remains limited, but isolated showers are possible at any point. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 70s.
All eyes on the weekend as a new storm system approaches. Models have trended northward with the greatest combination of shear and instability, and it appears the greatest risk for severe weather will favor west and north Alabama. With this in mind, we’ll continue to passively mention a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, but our severe weather risk appears to be becoming increasing limited. Sunday likely features the highest rain chance of the weekend, but shear has pulled away and will great suppress an continued threat for severe weather. We’ll be in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
