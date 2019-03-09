AHSAA North-South All Star-Rosters announced

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 2019 North-South All-Star rosters have been announced for both boys’ and girls’ teams. The teams were selected by the Basketball Coaches All-Star Selection Committee and announced by Jamie Lee, the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
The North Boys’ Basketball roster looks like this: Dane Harding (Albertville), GianCarlo Valdez (Decatur Heritage), Austin Harvell (East Limestone), Reginald Perry Jr. (Fairfield), Damarcus Beckwith (Florence), Tommy Murr (Lindsay Lane), Colby Jones (Mountain Brook), Paul Stramaglia (Mountain Brook), Mark Sears (Muscle Shoals), Zondrick Garrett (Oxford), Kameron Woods (Pinson Valley), Jayden Stone (Sacred Heard), Shannon Grant (Sylacauga), Grant Atchley (Sylvania) and D’Corian Wilson (Talladega).
The North Boys will be coached by James Poindexter (McAdory), Anthony Reid (Florence) and Brant Llewellyn (Lauderdale County, Admin)
Taking the court for the South Boys’ All-Stars will be, Willie Screws (Barbour County), Michael Murry (Carver-Montgomery), Jhymias Patrick (Dadeville), Tereance Edwards-Fleming (Daphne), Justin Bufford (Ellwood Christian), Dallas Howell (Enterprise), Martavius Payton (Georgiana), Arayvion Jones (Keith), Tyeler Lang (LeFlore), De’Marquiese Miles (Lee-Montgomery), Antwan Burnett (Sidney Lanier), Rongie Gordon (Sidney Lanier), Braydon Whitaker (Slocomb), Kedrick Turnipseed (Sumter Central), and Robert Bonham (UMS-Wright).
The South Boys’ All-Stars will be coached by Jeffrey Pope (LeFlore), Jessie Foster and Nigel Card (Dadeville) (Saint James Admin).
For the North girls. They will send the following players out to take on the South Girls’ All-Stars: Jemeriah Moore (Midfield), Quintasia Leatherwood (Central-Tuscaloosa), Sakyia White (Central-Tuscaloosa), Keiara Griffin (Ramsay), Hannah Edwards (Oak Mountain), Sarah Barker (Spain Park), Macie Williams (Southside-Gadsden), Alicyn McCollum (Phillips), Laura Keener (Central-Florence), Elizaneth Hill (Cold Springs), Destinee McGhee (Madison Academy), Farrah Pearson (Hazel Green), Emily Bowman (Huntsville), Briana Moore (Grissom), and Jaden Langford (Madison Academy).
Kim Nails (Southside-Gadsden), JeT’aime Silas (Lee-Huntsville) and Brant Llewellyn (Lauderdale County, Admin).
The South Girls’ All-Stars will counter with Aaliyah Autsin (Faith Academy), Elsie Harris (B.C. Rain), Elissa Murry (Alma Bryant), Kaitlyn Knight (Foley), Ariel Thompson (Theodore), Adrianna Galloway (Headland), Niaira Jones (Charles Henderson), Samira Moore (Charles Henderson), Precious Rogers (Linden), Kylan Brown (Southside-Selma), Ananda Hughley (Opelika), Madisen Grimsley (Abbeville), Kristin Brown (G.W. Carver), Claire Worth (Opelika), Rodreckia Parker (Selma).
The South girls will be coached by Dyneshia Jones (Charles Henderson), John Smith (John Smith) and Nigel Card (Saint James, Admin).
All players selected for the North-South competition are currently juniors.
Both games will be played July 17 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome during All-Star Sports Week.
