Alabama boys, girls All-Star rosters for AL-MS games announced

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - March 15, the top 24 seniors from the state will take on Mississippi’s best in the 29th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Games.
These seniors will come together in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on the campus of Alabama State University to battle it out to see who is the best. It’ll actually be a battle to see who’s better as the all-time series between both the boys and girls is tied at 14.
Starting with the Alabama Girls’ All-Stars. They will be led by Florida State signee, and Pleasant Home standout, River Baldwin. Joining her will be Jajuana Lambert (Blount), Taylor Henderson (Center Point), Moriah Tayler (Hartselle), Marisa Snodgrass (Hazel Green), Skyla Knight (Hoover), Joiya Maddox (Hoover), Jaylyn Sherrod (Ramsay), Aniyah Smith (Ramsay), Annah Hughes (Pisgah), Kathleen Wheeler (Priceville), and Thaniya Marks (Wenonah).
The girls were defeated by the Mississippi team 109-96 last year, but will look to win on their home turf this year. They will be coached by Tim Miller (Hazel Green), Tammy West (Cold Springs) and Carey Ellison (Pisgah Adm.).
The boys team will also be looking to avenge a loss last year. The Mississippi Boys All-Stars won 127-90 at Mississippi College a year ago.
The Alabama roster is composed of some talented players including Murray State signee Demond Robinson from Lee-Montgomery and Georgia signee Jaykwon Walton from Carver-Montgomery. Also filing out the Alabama roster includes Desmond Williams (Brewbaker Tech), Kurantiya Garner (Buckhorn), JaLon Johnson (Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa), DeAntoni Gordon (LeFlore), Kobe Brown (Lee-Huntsville), Brandon Nicholas (Mae Jemison), Trendon Watford (Mountain Brook) Justin Minter (Wenonah), Cameron Tucker (Wenonah), and Auston Leslie (Westminster Christian).
The boys team will be coached by Bucky McMillan (Mountain Brook), James JJ Jackson (Carver-Montgomery) and David Good (Mountain Brook Adm).
The girls’ game will tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game scheduled to follow at 7 p.m.
