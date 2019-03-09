First Alert: Mostly dry today, storms tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The threat of severe weather continues to back off, with only a limited risk for strong storms in south Alabama tomorrow.
First things first, a warm day is underway with highs in the upper 70s. Central Alabama is staying mostly cloudy while parts of southeast Alabama are seeing sunshine. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most everyone will stay dry today.
A line of showers and storms will approach overnight. While this line brings the threat of severe weather to northwest Alabama, it will weaken by the time it arrives to our northern and western counties early Sunday morning. It will slow down as it moves into south Alabama, and will bring the slight risk of strong storms to portions of south Alabama later on Sunday. The main threats associated with tomorrow’s storms in strong wind gusts and hail.
Showers and storms will hang around Monday. We’ll briefly dry Tuesday before watching our next system approach.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.