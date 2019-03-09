‘I think it was just an amazing opportunity,’ says 12-year-old after Bible signed by president, first lady

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - One kid got a special treat while President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toured the damage left by last Sunday’s tornado.
One of the president’s stops included Providence Baptist Church where a disaster relief center had been set up. It was here where 12-year-old Gatlin Oxendine of Beauregard got the experience of a lifetime.
“So, you know, they first walked in and it was all exciting seeing both of them and then the next thing we know, he signing autographs - he and the First Lady - and they come over to me and they’re telling him how I’ve been here since Sunday trying to help out with volunteering and stuff like that, and so the next thing I know he’s like, ‘Can you get under the table?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ So, he invited me over there and we chit chat a little bit and he told me, ‘Thank you,’ for what I’ve been doing and then we got some selfies and all that,” Gatlin said.
Not only did Gatlin just “chit chat” with both the POTUS and FLOTUS, both the president and First Lady also signed his Bible.
“Then he kissed me on the cheek,” said Gatlin. “But it was interesting. I loved it and I think it was just an amazing opportunity that people don’t get every day.”
It was a heartwarming story after a week that has been tough for Lee County residents.
