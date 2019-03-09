‘It turned right in the front yard’ Eufaula church spared from EF-2 destruction

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - Late Sunday afternoon on March 3, Pastor Leonard Weaver was moving through the halls of Greater Faith Christian Center in Eufaula preparing for 5:30 p.m. service.
“I was in this area in the sanctuary putting together a camera stand,” said Weaver. “All of a sudden there was a flicker of lights. They went off. They came back on. A few minutes later they went out. When they went out, I realized how dark it was outside.”
Having just returned from Columbus, Weaver didn't know the rain he heard outside was churning into a powerful EF-2 tornado. Then he heard the telltale sign of Mother Nature approaching.
“When I heard the train sound, I went to the door and I looked out. When I looked out the window, I didn’t open the door, you could see debris. I knew it was a tornado,” said Weaver. “I then stepped back in the center of the church, because I didn’t know if it was going to have to get under the pews. You felt the building shift as if it was trying to be picked up. It happened very fast and very quickly.”
The powerful winds - between 111 to 135 miles per hour - destroyed the Northside fire station, mangled hangers at Weedon Field, and damaged kennels and property at the animal shelter across from the church.
Weaver says as the tornado moved across the street - headed towards the church - it shifted. The storm cut between the church and church’s storage building. That storage building was the only church building that sustained damage.
“If it had continued to come a few more feet, it could have wiped this church out, but it turned right in the front yard,” said Weaver.
A shift that spared his church and potentially his life.
“Monday was a little emotional, because I then realized after coming back that I could have been gone,” said Weaver.
Now more than just a tornado survivor.
“I’m going to say it this way - I’m a God survivor because it was God,” said Weaver.
Church was cancelled that Sunday, but at service Friday and this Sunday, Weaver has a powerful new sermon to preach...a personal testimony.
“In the midst of a storm, God can shield and protect you,” Weaver said.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.