Mother of Tuscaloosa tornado victim offers support to Lee County

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The mother of a victim of the Tuscaloosa tornado in 2011 is doing her part to help remember the Beauregard victims.
Ashley Mims knows firsthand the pain families of the 23 Lee County tornado victims feel right now.
“My life existed before April 27 and after April 27. Their lives now exist before March 3 and after March 3,” said Mims.
Mims’ daughter Loryn Brown was among the victims of the April 27, 2011, tornado that ripped through Tuscaloosa.
"I can still feel that last hug I got from her. It has been hard. I constantly think about her. It never goes away," said Mims.
Wanting to do something to offer comfort, Mims made blue ribbons for the Holtville Baseball team helmets.
"It was therapy for me. I want them to know know we care," said Mims.
The players will wear the ribbon in support of Beauregard as they play against them Saturday.
“They are coming here for a competition, but the important part is we are here for them," said Sonya Wilson, Holtville Middle School athletic director.
It has been a community effort in Holtville to raise money for the Beauregard Baseball team catcher who lost his home and his grandmother.
“It has been great to see the community come together. Tomorrow is going to be about remembering and baseball,” said Torey Baird, Holtville baseball coach.
Mims says going forward, the families will need even more support.
“They are going to need patience and understanding from their family and friends. Their lives have forever changed,” Mims said.
Holtville will host Beauregard Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Not only will they be wearing the ribbons, but presenting the team with donations.
Ashley also plans to pass out some ribbons at the gate and collect donations.
