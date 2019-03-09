Survivors and volunteers moving forward with cleanup

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - There have been hundreds of people volunteering over the past few day after the storms that devastated parts of Lee County on March 3.
Many people are donating to families in need and also being very hands on with families that need help clearing out debris. Volunteers are saying that its not about who you are or the organization that you’re with but about being their for the community.
“I don’t know anyone right here, but my daughter lives down the road. They knew a lot of folks here. But it doesn’t matter if you don’t know them. You still love them, its our community,” Susan Pecci said.
Pecci’s daughter lived near the badly damaged areas.
“Soon as I got home, just a few minutes later, she called me and she said mama I just found two dead people can you please come help,” Pecci said.
Pecci’s daughter survived the storms, but it was a close call. Now Pecci is going lot by lot with her tractor to help out in any way she can.
“I’m trying to go to family by family to clean up each lot as long as they give us permission,” Pecci said.
Some families lost more than just belongings and are just now getting to a place where they're able to think about moving forward.
One Beauregard resident lives on County Road 39 in a neighborhood that’s completely owned by his family. He says that after riding out the storm only to find three of his cousins dead, he’s just now able to come back to the place he used to call home.
“Its hard to hold. Its real heavy. Its real heavy on your emotions and I’ve had my moments,” Curvin Robinson said. “We’re considering staying, but definitely a storm shelter will be needed.”
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials say that during this difficult time, they have resources to help those in need.
“Other assistance we have available that is really needed here is crisis counseling for those traumatized by the disaster. income tax assistance also for filing causality losses,” said Carmen Rodriguez, a media relations specialist for FEMA.
Volunteers say that a lot of work is being done right now with tractors and other heavy machinery. They say that because of all the nails and sharp objects in the debris, they are looking for donations of durable rubber tires to aid in the cleanup process.
