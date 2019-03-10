3 children, possibly more, and 1 adult wounded in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Three children, possibly more, and an adult were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport.
All four have been taken to a hospital for treatment, police Officer Catherine Curtis said.
Details about the extent of their wounds were not immediately available, she added.
The shooting happened at 2 p .m. Sunday at San Jacinto Avenue at Catherine Street.
Evidence markers pinpointing shell casings can be seen in the roadway there.
There were more than a dozen police units on a shooting call at that location, which is about three-fourths of a mile west of Willis-Knighton North.
Shreveport Fire Department had three units respond to the shooting.
Dispatch records show there also were reports of a minor accident at 2:31 p.m. and a medical emergency at 3:14 p.m. at San Jacinto at Catherine.
