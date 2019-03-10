First Alert: Storms possible today

We can’t completely rule out damaging wind gusts in some storms late this afternoon and evening. Because of the risk of strong, gusty winds, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of south and south-central Alabama under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather. This means isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds are possible, but any storms that do develop will be limited in duration, coverage and/or intensity. We’ll keep an eye on it; make sure to check your First Alert Weather App throughout the day for updates.