First Alert: Storms possible today

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cold front is slowly making its way into south and south-central Alabama this morning. While the frontal boundary is producing showers, it does not have the ability to produce strong to severe storms this morning. That changes a bit this afternoon.
Later today, daytime heating will increase instability in our atmosphere, which is an ingredient for strong to severe storms. However, there won’t be much shear, which is another ingredient for strong storms, so the overall severe weather threat is limited.
We can’t completely rule out damaging wind gusts in some storms late this afternoon and evening. Because of the risk of strong, gusty winds, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of south and south-central Alabama under a “Marginal” risk of severe weather. This means isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds are possible, but any storms that do develop will be limited in duration, coverage and/or intensity. We’ll keep an eye on it; make sure to check your First Alert Weather App throughout the day for updates.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow, then the weather calms down mid-week. By the end of the week, our next cold front will arrive, but it doesn’t look to produce severe weather at this time.
