Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donates $50K to American Red Cross

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hyundai is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross for tornado relief efforts.
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC will donate $50,000 to aid the Red Cross as they work to assist Alabama residents devastated by the storm. Since the storm, the American Red Cross has been in Lee County to provide food, shelter, and other emergency services for those affected.
“We are grateful to our partners like Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama who allow us to provide help and hope to those who need us most,” said Mark Beddingfield, regional executive officer with the Alabama region of the American Red Cross. “As of March 7, the Red Cross has an open emergency shelter at Auburn United Methodist Church, as well as two emergency aid stations, located in Opelika and Smiths Station, where disaster clients have access to disaster mental health, health services, and spiritual care.”
HMMA employs more than 2,500 Alabama residents, including residents in Lee County.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.