Man convicted in 2016 attempted murder case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been found guilty of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in 2016.
It has been nearly three years since Cortez Bowman was arrested in a shooting that left the victim with less than a 20 percent chance of survival. According to court documents, on March 13, 2016, Bowman approached the victim and his friends near their car after learning they were “from the North Side.” He yelled expletives at them and threatened to kill them, then shot the victim in the chest and fired shots into the car.
The victim underwent multiple life saving surgeries and was in a medically induced coma for 10 days.
“This is a violent, despicable person who does not belong on our streets,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. “We will therefore be asking for the maximum sentence allowed because our citizens deserve to live in a city that is free of violence, especially gun violence. I have said it before and I will continue to say it until the message is understood: If you use a gun to commit a crime, you are going to be prosecuted and sent to prison for a long, long time.”
Bowman will be sentenced in May and faces 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
After his arrest in the 2016 shooting, Bowman was released on bond, but he returned to jail in 2018 after a violent crime spree, the DA’s office advised. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging into an occupied vehicle, and one count of assault in the second degree. He will be tried on those charges in July of this year.
