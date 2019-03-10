Man survived tornado by ‘grace of God’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - When the tornado hit Lee County on Sunday, John Pulk was in the hospital, but he wasn’t supposed to be.
Pulk had had foot surgery just days prior, and was supposed to be released from the hospital on Friday, two days before the tornado, but due to complications, doctors made Pulk stay longer than expected.
“The doctor wouldn’t let me out. They were wanting to keep me two more days," Pulk said.
At the time, he was frustrated, but now, he’s grateful.
“If I would have been at home, I would have been laying in the bed and not been able to move," Pulk said. "I wouldn’t be standing here.”
All that’s left of his house now is his front porch.
Some call John’s story of survival luck, but he calls it something else.
“The good Lord was looking over me, and he was watching. He was watching me and my wife,” Pulk said.
Pulk said he lost everything in the storm, including some of his close friends and neighbors.
“This was my parent’s place and they passed away and they left it to me. So, everything in the house, everything they owned was still in the house, and I lost everything that they had and I lost everything that I had,” Pulk said. "We had a couple good friends of mine that didn’t make it, but God’s got them now and they went home to see him.”
Pulk plans to rebuild his home on the same property soon.
