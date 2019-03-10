Man who fled state after murder convicted

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man who fled the state after a 2016 homicide has been convicted, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced.
According to Bailey, Kierro Nelson was found guilty of capital murder by a Montgomery County jury. The conviction stems from a shooting on April 27, 2016; the victim encountered Nelson in the Virginia Pines apartment complex, where Nelson confronted him in his car. Witnesses said the victim had money in his hand.
Witnesses stated Nelson shot into the victim’s car and killed him. The DA’s office reports Nelson then fled to New York, where he was apprehended a month later by the U.S. Marshals.
“This was a senseless, heinous act,” said Bailey. “The automatic sentence for Kierro Nelson of life without the possibility of parole ensures there will be one less person on our streets intent on harming the citizens of our community. My office will not be lenient on anyone using a gun to commit a crime. We will do everything in our power to make sure justice is served for the victims and their families.”
Nelson will be sentenced in April, but life in prison without the possibility of parole is the only possible sentence.
