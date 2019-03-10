Red Cross continues recovery efforts in both Georgia and Alabama

(WTVM) - Red Cross disaster relief efforts continue for families in need in both Georgia and Alabama this weekend. The organization is providing anything from hot meals to spiritual counseling for the victims of last weekend devastating storms.
In Georgia, officials report that as many as 129 homes were destroyed in the storm and more than 292 more were left damaged.
Particularly hard-hit areas included Grady, Harris, and Talbot counties. Red cross efforts have been focused on helping these communities as they recover from such large scale devastation.
Volunteers began at first light Monday to help those in need. They partnered with local and state governments and coordinate many assistance efforts including clean up volunteering, meal services, and multiple shelters for those who had no where else to go.
The Red Cross says they plan to continue these effort this weekend as well, handing out more hot meals and supplies.
“We are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of collaboration and support for Red Cross tornado relief efforts in Georgia this week,” said Jessica Miller, operations director. “Georgians working together are making a big difference for our neighbors in need as they begin the long recovery process.”
And similar efforts are underway in Alabama as well. The Red Cross there says they are focusing their efforts on the devastation in Lee County.
Officials say they will be taking their services mobile this weekend, to make sure they get to anyone in need. There will be teams of three volunteers specializing in health and mental health services and spiritual care. They will be traveling into areas most impacted by last Sunday’s tornadoes.
Their Lee County emergency aid stations will re-open Monday in both Smiths Station and Opelika. These stations are handing out cleaning supplies to those in need.
