Storms could produce damaging wind gusts later today

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cold front is slowly making its way into south and south-central Alabama this morning. While the frontal boundary is producing showers, it does not have the ability to produce strong to severe storms this morning. By later this afternoon and evening, however, we can’t completely rule out damaging wind gusts in some of our stronger storms. The overall risk of severe storms is very limited, but it’s not zero due to the possibility of strong, gusty winds, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Make sure to check back here and on your First Alert Weather App throughout the day for updates.