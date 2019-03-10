19-year-old killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Pike County man is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Drew Brooks, Alabama State Troopers responded to the crash on Pike County 1143 at around 10 a.m. Byron Tucker Floyd, 19, was killed when the 2006 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers advise he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, troopers believe speed to be a factor.
