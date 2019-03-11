Animals in tornado-hit areas of AL flown to West Coast

“By transporting adoptable animals out of shelters in communities which have been impacted by the tornadoes, we are able to support agencies serving those areas while also providing the animals an opportunity for a wonderful new home,” said Mindy Gilbert, Alabama senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “Our efforts increase the capacity of communities to care for animals displaced in the storm, paving the way for animals to be reunited with their families in Alabama.”