Feeling like Spring

Downpours are drifting west to east across parts of the area this morning, keeping roads wet.
We’ve seen a few bolts of lightning embedded within the heavier cores, but most of this activity is just rain. Definitely no severe weather involved. We’ll continue with isolated to scattered showers at times through the day as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.
Sunshine is expected to return tomorrow with dry weather continuing into Wednesday as temperatures surge closer toward 80 degrees. Rain and storms will become likely Thursday into Thursday night as our next system arrives.
