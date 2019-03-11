LeAnna Johnson becoming Troy’s strikeout machine

TROY, AL (WSFA) - LeAnna Johnson has made a seamless transition from high school softball to the college ranks. The former Brantley Bulldog, now a Troy freshman, has been dominant in the circle this season posting a 12-3 record with a Division 1 leading 113 strikeouts.
“I’ve been working hard,” said Johnson. “I want to be out here with our defense. We have a really good defense. I feel really good and I’m proud of what I’ve done, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates.”
Johnson has faced 329 batters this season and has sent more than over one-third back to the dugout with a strikeout!
“We go hard at the batter,” said Johnson. “We don’t really play around with them. We go hard at them. It feels good when they swing and miss or they just watch the third strike. It makes me feel good.”
Her coaches and teammates haven’t been too shocked by her early success.
“We call it ‘It’,” said head coach Beth Mullins. “She just kind of goes out there. She’s a bulldog. She wants the ball all the time. She’s constantly telling me she wants the ball, which is awesome.”
“As a freshman, she wasn’t scared at all,” said catcher Kaylee Hussey. “She came out there and she was ready to fight for the team and win. She loves the win just like all of us.”
When it comes to getting that third strike, Johnson has no issues throwing everything she’s got.
“Sometimes we will go with a curve ball. Sometimes we go up in the zone to make them swing and miss,” said Johnson. “We really don’t have a certain go to. We just use all over the place and different pitches.”
The Trojans are 18-8 on the season and will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on 11th ranked LSU.
