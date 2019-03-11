2017 Lee High School shooting suspect faces 5-count indictment

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery County grand jury has returned a 5-count indictment against the suspect in a 2017 shooting that critically injured a student on the campus of Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee High School.
Quinterrious Lavon Norman was just 16-years-old when he was arrested for shooting fellow Lee H.S. student Tesse Desmet on March 16, 2017.
The grand jury indicted Norman for first-degree assault, third-degree burglary, person forbidden from having a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied building or vehicle, and second-degree theft of property.
Desmet, whom police said was not the target of the shooting, was critically injured but survived after being shot in the neck. She was 15 at the time.
Family said she had been in the parking lot and talking to friends after school while waiting to be picked up when she was struck by the bullet.
Prosecutors said in 2017 that Norman confessed to police that he left school early, went home to get a gun, then came back to campus to shoot a specific person. Instead of hitting his intended target, the bullet hit Desmet.
Court documents indicated the suspect fired a .40-caliber handgun numerous times in the direction of the school as students were being released for the day. The shots were fired from off school property, according to police.
The intended target of the shooting got away, though it was never stated who that target was or the motive for the shooting.
Norman’s bail was set at $195,000.
This indictment should not be confused with the shooting at the same school that happened in Feb. 2019.
