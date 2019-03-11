New sonar used to find sunken boat on Lake Martin

LAKE MARTIN, AL (WSFA) - Looking at the computer screen, it appears you’re watching a game of battleship with your opponent’s destroyer - the smallest ship, which requires two pegs to sink - sitting within striking distance.
But what truly is striking is that this image is real, and it’s crystal clear. The boat is sitting on the bottom of Lake Martin, but it might as well be floating right in front of you as clear and detailed as it looks.
The image on the laptop is of a new, state-of-the-art Kongsberg sonar unit, one of just two in the state.
The sonar got put to use on Friday when the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division and Alexander City Rescue Squad responded to the report of a sunken boat near Martin Dam.
Reports indicated there was possibly a submerged body near the vessel.
Troopers watched as the rescue squad activated its new sonar and swept the boat. The boat came into view, but the presence of a body was ruled out.
