Pillsbury flour recalled for possible salmonella contamination

(WAFB) - Winn-Dixie announced a nationwide voluntary recall for two codes of its Pillsbury all-purpose flour for possible contamination of salmonella.
Hometown Food Company issued the recall March 8, and there have been no reports of illnesses connected to the recall.
The following codes are affected by the recall:
Winn-Dixie advises consumers to dispose of this product or return to it to your nearest store for a full refund.
Publix also posted the recall information, which reads more than 12,000 cases of the flour are subject to the recall.
Customers with questions about the recall can call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.
