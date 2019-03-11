Reconnecting AL tornado victims with lost property becomes woman’s passion

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - She lives in Millbrook, more than 70 miles away from all the tornado devastation in Lee County. But as strong as the EF-4 tornado’s winds were in causing destruction, a passion for reconnecting people with their lost keepsakes is even stronger for Venessa Menefee.
“I don’t even have the words for it," Menefee admitted.
She stood horrified more than a week ago when she saw the news coverage of the storm. She felt the nudge to do something after seeing piles and piles of people’s belongings moved to the streets. Those images hit home.
“Their stuff, their things, their precious heirlooms," she said.
Menefee spent all of two minutes creating the Lee County Lost and Found Facebook page on her phone. She hopes survivors can recover at least some of what they lost.
“If I’m cleaning up rubble and I find a picture and I find a precious jewelry box, take a picture of it, hold on to it," she explained. “Once this page is out there and people are knowledgeable about the page and can start going to the page and looking for, scrolling through the page and maybe they’ll see a picture of their child.. They jump on the page and comment, ‘that’s mine!’,” she said.
The tornado shredded many parts of Lee County. The clean up is slow but moving forward. So far, no one has posted much of anything on the page, but Menefee believes it’s still early.
“Because it’s still being shared with my friends," she said.
In some cases, families lost everything; loved ones, their homes, their things.
Menefee knows a simple lost and found page won’t bring back all that was lost but just one treasure found could mean the world to someone left with nothing but their faith.
