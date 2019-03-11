Suspect indicted for 92-year-old Montgomery woman’s brutal murder

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will now stand trial for reportedly beating a 92-year-old woman to death in 2017.
A Montgomery grand jury indicted Rodney McQueen for capital murder: robbery and capital murder: burglary.
Mary Lou Gedel was still living independently and driving at the time of her death in Oct. 2017. Investigators say her friend went to her house after she didn’t appear at several events and saw the back door had been forced open. Police responded and found Gedel dead inside her South Court Street home. She’d suffered extreme blunt force trauma to the head.
During a preliminary hearing in Nov. 2017, Montgomery homicide detective Guy Naquin testified that police found Gedel sitting in a chair with ‘massive’ facial and head injuries. She’d been beaten with a tall brass lamp and beer bottles. She’d also been stabbed.
“The lamp was caved in on all sides and had been ripped from the wall in the living room,” Naquin said, citing the cord and plug still connected to the outlet in another room.
Naquin testified that fragments from the broken beer bottles and plastic wrappers were embedded in Gedel's skull. One of the victim's ears had been cut off and was on the floor.
Gedel’s beloved dog, Ollie-Lin, had to be put to sleep because of its deteriorating condition.
Blood found at the crime scene matched McQueen's DNA profile, which was already in the system from a prior crime or from serving time with the Alabama Department of Corrections.
It's unclear if the state will seek the death penalty in this case.
McQueen is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
