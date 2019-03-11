Trojans impress NFL scouts at Pro Day

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Troy linebacker Hunter Reese went from being a walk-on to an NFL hopeful. Training for the last four years for the senior made Pro Day a dream come true.
“It was a fun day overall," he said, "but we’ve worked hard for it so hopefully the results show.”
Troy Pro Day is officially in the books and 20 NFL scouts and one from the CFL were on hand to watch the guys Monday. Something a little unconventional because of the weather, the Trojans were outside running the 40 first. They said that had somewhat of an effect on the afternoon.
“I felt a little off, not only going out there first, we did have the mindset going out there second, and so it was a little bit different as far as warming up and being ready to run it,' said wide receiver Deondre Douglas. "Also, the rain made it a little more difficult, but I think it went well.”
Despite the wet weather, guys took full advantage of the day, especially defensive back Blace Brown. He improved some of his numbers from the combine. In Indianapolis, Brown ran a 4.75 40, on his home turf. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, he shaved that down to a 4.65.
“That was my biggest goal. I wasn’t planning on doing anything else, but I say ‘Why not? It can only help not hurt. They already have my numbers.’ The scouts were telling me I have talent and I look smooth,” said Brown.
Wide receiver Damion Willis turned some heads as well with his speed and skill set.
"Today they all wanted to see me run so I think today I proved that I could actually run cause they wanted to see me run to clock the times and I clocked the exact time they wanted me to run. A 4.4. I clocked a 4.48." said Willis.
The NFL Draft starts on April 25.
