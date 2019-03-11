Troy fires basketball coach after 6 seasons

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have fired the head coach of the men’s basketball program after six seasons.
During his team leading the Trojans, Coach Phil Cunningham amassed an 80-111 record. Troy Senior Vice Chancellor for Athletics Jeremy McClain confirmed the “change in leadership” Monday.
‘I want to thank Phil Cunningham and his staff for their dedication to Troy University,” McClain said. “They have always represented us the right way and cared deeply for our student-athletes. However, at this point I feel it is necessary for us to provide new leadership for the program moving forward. We will begin immediately in the search for our next head coach.”
McClain and Troy will begin a national search immediately for the program’s seventh head men’s basketball coach.
