Want fewer tornado deaths in Alabama? Here’s a start.

Also, take steps to fortify your mobile home. Tornado winds are strongest near the core and weaken quickly away from that core. So, yes, if you’re on the fringe of a tornado track, or if the tornado isn’t very strong, these additional steps could save your life. First, check into the possibility of pouring a concrete foundation and anchoring the mobile home to it. If you can’t pour concrete, then there are anchoring systems that use rods/chains to attach the mobile home to the ground.