ALDOT to close Edmund Pettus Bridge for maintenance

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - U.S. Highway 80 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge will close from Wednesday until Friday due to maintenance near the bridge.
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance to an area of pavement. Due to the nature of these repairs and equipment needed, the bridge will be closed for the safety of the traveling public.
Maintenance activities will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and continue until approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
Motorists should use the Selma Bypass (Alabama Highway 41) while the bridge is closed.
Message boards and detour signs will be in place to assist the public.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling through a work zone.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.