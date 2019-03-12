47 arrests at River Falls traffic checkpoint

RIVER FALLS, AL (WSFA) - Police in the small southeastern Alabama town of River Falls, not far from Andalusia, had a busy Saturday night.
The town’s police chief called a recent traffic safety checkpoint on Alabama Highway 55 a success. When the operation was completed (with the help of assisting agencies), authorities had made 47 arrests.
That’s equivalent to nearly 10 percent of the town’s population of 500 residents. But to be clear, the town’s residents aren’t exactly the ones catching the attention of police. It’s the season for heading to the beach, and a lot of vehicles get there through River Falls.
“This time of year traffic increases drastically,” said Police Chief Cody Warren. “We remind motorists to obey traffic laws and to slow down.”
In total, 47 arrests were made and 56 charges were brought. Those include:
- 1 charge of possession of a controlled substance
- 8 charges of possession of marijuana
- 9 charges of possession of drug paraphernalia
- 37 charges of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol
- 1 charge of pistol without a permit
There were also seven citations for possession of untaxed alcohol and 14 other charges for miscellaneous traffic offenses.
Helping with the operation were the Red Level Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, Gantt Police Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Reserves and the Covington County Sheriff’s Posse.
