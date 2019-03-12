Commission reverses course on mental health facility

By Bryan Henry | March 12, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:42 AM

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Covington County Commission has reversed course and decided not to green light plans for a new mental health facility next to the county jail.

Commissioners initially voted in favor of partnering with South Central Alabama Mental Health to construct the facility, but an uproar from residents caused commissioners to reconsider.

A groundbreaking ceremony had already been held for the new mental health facility, which was to be located next to the county jail. The plan is now dead.
The county commission held a groundbreaking ceremony a few months ago to celebrate what it called an “economic development” project with the promise of 25 jobs.

The common theme among concerned citizens centered on safety.

Covington County residents attend a county commission meeting Tuesday where commissioners reversed course on a mental health facility plan.
Commission Chairman Greg White said the issue is dead and he does not foresee it coming up again.

