Commission reverses course on mental health facility

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Covington County Commission has reversed course and decided not to green light plans for a new mental health facility next to the county jail.
Commissioners initially voted in favor of partnering with South Central Alabama Mental Health to construct the facility, but an uproar from residents caused commissioners to reconsider.
The county commission held a groundbreaking ceremony a few months ago to celebrate what it called an “economic development” project with the promise of 25 jobs.
The common theme among concerned citizens centered on safety.
Commission Chairman Greg White said the issue is dead and he does not foresee it coming up again.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.