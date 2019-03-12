Enterprise restaurant providing meals for tornado victims

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - In Enterprise, the bubble of hot grease and the clank of kitchen equipment will continue well past closing at Annie’s Restaurant Monday night.
“We’re making pork chops, pot roast, a lot of southern cooking,” said co-owner Matthew Larson.
But it’s not to feed the next day lunch crowd.
“This is a chance to take care of your own home, your own state, your own backyard,” said Larson.
The best way they know how.
“A lot of bigger businesses will donate funds or write checks. We cook for a living and that’s our way to help,” said Larson.
Staff from Annie’s plans to serve hot meals to tornado victims and those assisting with recovery efforts in Lee County Tuesday. From one community that’s been rocked by a deadly tornado - to another.
“We had a tornado here in 2007. I saw a lot of people come together in this community, so ever since then if something is in range of us, our town, customers, different businesses have pitched in,” said Larson.
Larson says since Hurricane Michael, they have provided meals on the Gulf Coast. They also provided meals following the tornado outbreak in Tuscaloosa in 2011.
The meals are made possible by donations from the community of funds and food. For this meal, they’re also working with Choppers Old School BBQ in Daleville.
Larson says they have received enough donations for two weekends of meals, but they would like to be able to provide a total of at least three to five meals. If you’re interested in donating, you’re asked to contact the restaurant through Facebook.
For Tuesday’s trip they are still asking for donations of Gatorade and sodas. Drop off locations during the week are Sam Boswell Honda, Wiregrass Outdoors and Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. Any baked good donations can be dropped off at the restaurant before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The hot meals will be served at Providence Baptist Church from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
