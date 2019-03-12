FIRST ALERT: What a day!

Yesterday’s rain is long gone as skies this morning continue to clear out.
We’re on the chillier side with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a solid drop from 24 hours ago. While it’s colder early, we’re warmer into the afternoon.
Abundant sunshine carries temperatures into the middle 70s.
A little more cloud cover tomorrow is the only fly in the ointment of another otherwise lovely day Wednesday. Rain and tumbles will develop late Thursday through early Friday as a cold front slides through the area. A few stronger storms could be possible, especially west, but the overall severe weather threat appears very low.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.