Geoffrey Sherman, longtime former ASF artistic director, has died

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The former longtime producing artist director of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival has died, the ASF confirmed Tuesday.
Geoffrey Sherman, who held the position from 2005 until his retirement in 2017, died in New York earlier in the day.
ASF said he died “after a heroic battle against cancer.”
“During his tenure at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Geoffrey created magic on stage by producing and directing beloved musicals, invigorating Shakespeare, adaptations of classics, and original works,” ASF officials said.
“He leaves behind a lasting legacy of artistic excellence and joy,” ASF said, “and is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Van Fossen, and his daughter, Alice.”
