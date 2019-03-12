Health Department warns against using CBD products

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public health has a warning for you about CBD oil products.
They says the untested and unregulated CBD oil products could be harmful.
The state says there's no assurance right now CBD products are safe because a lot of them haven't been evaluated by the government.
The health department advises people to stay away from CBD products until they are tested and regulated.
Doctors say the products might have other things mixed in and there is no guarantee they are safe to use without FDA approval.
Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force says he agrees.
“One among many other reasons as consumer protection we want to make sure that we are not selling supplements to the community that have out rages claims that are unintentionally going to be harmful to those that consume it," Hammac explains.
We have reached out to a few CBD stores but only some got back to us. The ones that did says that the products that they use are examined at a third party lab and that their customers have never reported having any harmful side effects from the products.
