Illegal Immigrant arrested for rape, sexual abuse, and resisting arrest in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -Marshall County deputies arrested an illegal immigrant on multiple charges Monday.
On Monday, David Ramirez Gonzalez was arrested for rape, sexual abuse, and resisting arrest in Marshall County.
After the alleged incident, Gonzalez left the scene before deputies arrived.
Gonzalez was found later that night hiding in a closet at a residence in the Arab area.
After his arrest, a background check showed Gonzalez is here illegally, and was deported in 2008 and deported again in 2009 for illegal reentry.
Gonzalez has been known to use several alias’s including a Facebook page under the name Noel Ramirez.
WAFF 48 News will have more information as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.